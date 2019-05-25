National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 997.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Bank were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In related news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 840 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,436. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc-stake-raised-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.