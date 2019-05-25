National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) & Basic Energy Services (BAS) Head to Head Review

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.59 $42.76 million N/A N/A Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.05 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.50

National Energy Services Reunited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 9.65% 10.65% 6.36% Basic Energy Services -15.27% -41.96% -13.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00 Basic Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.77%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

