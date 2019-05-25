Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

