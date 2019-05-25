Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $14.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

