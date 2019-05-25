New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $37,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $451,000.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,470 shares of company stock worth $2,965,480 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

