New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,200 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendys were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wendys by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wendys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wendys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,699,429 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,804. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

