Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 2,591,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,208,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

