North American Construction Group (NOA) vs. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) Head to Head Analysis

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $316.40 million 0.90 $11.85 million $0.42 26.74 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.74 $5.65 billion $5.99 4.88

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than North American Construction Group. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 2.34% 12.32% 3.33% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.10% 19.71% 11.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for North American Construction Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 2 2 3.50 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. North American Construction Group pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. North American Construction Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats North American Construction Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

