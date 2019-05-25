Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $40,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 538,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,033,000 after acquiring an additional 105,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 938,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,890,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Trust by 112.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,472,000 after buying an additional 1,022,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,366,000 after buying an additional 517,705 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

