Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

