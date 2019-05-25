Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (GPOR)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 703 ($9.19) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 745 ($9.73).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 670.15 ($8.76).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 728.20 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

