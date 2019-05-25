NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 358.21%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 68,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,564,000 after acquiring an additional 488,260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 10,525,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,890 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,453,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 420,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,035,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after acquiring an additional 695,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.