Nutanix (NTNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from continued deal wins, adoption of its products and shift of business to a subscription-based model. The company is considered a pioneer of hyper converged infrastructure market, which is projected to grow rapidly in the long term. The company’s built-in hypervisor has been gaining significant traction as customers continue to select it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's earnings release. It has mixed record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. However, Nutanix faces significant competition in most of the markets it operates. Moreover, the company expects a significant impact on third-quarter fiscal 2019 results from imbalance and lead generation spending coupled with a slower-than-expected sales hiring. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135. 14.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 230.0% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

