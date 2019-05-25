Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.66. 2,414,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,515. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

