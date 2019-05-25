Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Northland Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/oak-ridge-investments-llc-takes-3-21-million-position-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.