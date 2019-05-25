Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 327,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.48. 582,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

