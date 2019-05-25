Olympus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and FCoin. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.19 or 0.08518050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00040957 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011413 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

