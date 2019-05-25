OpGen (OPGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 454.23% and a negative return on equity of 313.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OpGen news, CEO Evan/ Fa Jones purchased 417,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 270.3% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 929,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 678,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

