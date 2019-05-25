Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 25.49%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCEHY. ValuEngine raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

