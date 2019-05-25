Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 38.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

