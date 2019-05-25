Oventus Medical Ltd (OVN) Insider Buys A$30,120.00 in Stock

Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX:OVN) insider Melvyn Bridges bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,120.00 ($21,361.70).

Shares of ASX OVN traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.25 ($0.17). The company had a trading volume of 53,847 shares. Oventus Medical Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of $25.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Oventus Medical Company Profile

Oventus Medical Limited, a medical device company, develops and commercializes oral appliances for the treatment of sleep apnoea and snoring in Australia. It offers O2Vent W, a winged-style device to stabilize the jaw; O2Vent T devices that titrate lower jaw forward; O2Vent Mono, a device that advances the lower jaw to a fixed position; and O2Vent nylon and O2Vent ONEPAP appliances.

