Paul Mesburis Sells 299,771 Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Stock

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) Director Paul Mesburis sold 299,771 shares of ProMetic Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$11,990.84.
Shares of PLI remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,031. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$1.01.
ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.0199999982222224 EPS for the current year.
PLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded ProMetic Life Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.45 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.43.
About ProMetic Life Sciences
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
