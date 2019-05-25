Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Million

Analysts expect that Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) will report sales of $7.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payment Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the highest is $7.16 million. Payment Data Systems posted sales of $6.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will report full-year sales of $29.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $30.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payment Data Systems.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

PYDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Payment Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

In other Payment Data Systems news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payment Data Systems by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payment Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payment Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payment Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYDS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. 21,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,435. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Payment Data Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

