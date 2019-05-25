Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,057.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $749,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 824,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

