Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stock

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 972.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,259,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

