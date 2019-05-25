Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,870 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

