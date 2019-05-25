Pets at Home Group (PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $918.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

