PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signition LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 74,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 87,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE PCG opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.23. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/pge-co-pcg-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.