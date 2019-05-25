Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $256.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $258.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $532,531.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,723.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

