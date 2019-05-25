Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $255.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.03.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

