Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.
Shares of PDM opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
