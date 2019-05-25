Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.32.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

