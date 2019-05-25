Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 711 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,934,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,513,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $435.76 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

