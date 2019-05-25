Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Brokerages expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) to post sales of $150.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $157.10 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $611.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $632.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.86 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $705.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. 3,862,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 154,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.