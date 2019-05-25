PlayChip (PLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,091.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $72,091.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

