Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,633 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,160,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 420,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

