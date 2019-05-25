Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

PRAA stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pra Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pra Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 254,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

