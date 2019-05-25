Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Pra Group stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

