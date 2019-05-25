Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,726 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,822 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 950,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,602. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.27.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

WARNING: “Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/precision-drilling-corp-pds-stake-lowered-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.