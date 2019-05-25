Prologis Inc (PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,252. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

