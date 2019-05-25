Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Trading Down 32.3%

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) fell 32.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 5,268,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 1,055,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several research firms have commented on PRTO. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Trading Down 32.3%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/proteon-therapeutics-prto-trading-down-32-3.html.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.