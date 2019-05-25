Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Receives $70.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Q2 news, insider Adam D. Blue sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $318,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,911.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,905 shares of company stock valued at $45,041,417 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 69.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 82.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

QTWO opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

