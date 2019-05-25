Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

