QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0266

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. QuarkChain has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.19 or 0.08507291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00040403 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,966,685 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

