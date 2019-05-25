Rapid7 Inc (RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,565,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $57.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

