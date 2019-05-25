Rational Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

