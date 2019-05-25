Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,259 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

GLW opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

