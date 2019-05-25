Raymond James Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,035,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Nick Cyprus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mike Greenley bought 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,423,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,602,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

