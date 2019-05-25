RED Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $33,635.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.01265485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00062503 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.