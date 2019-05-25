Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after purchasing an additional 597,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,936,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 364,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 1,701,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 171.27%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/regal-investment-advisors-llc-has-535000-position-in-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.